Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punish those who attacked healthcare workers, provide PPE, testing kits to Sikkim: Bhutia to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:21 IST
Punish those who attacked healthcare workers, provide PPE, testing kits to Sikkim: Bhutia to PM

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to punish the people who had attacked a team of healthcare workers in Indore and also pointed out the lack of testing kits in Sikkim to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Two women doctors were injured on Wednesday when a five-member team of health officials was pelted with stones by a mob in Taatpatti Bakhal area, Indore, prompting nationwide outrage.

"I request @narendramodi to take strict action against the attackers who struck the doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 in Indore," Bhutia wrote in a letter in his twitter handle. The police on Thursday arrested seven persons for the alleged attack and the district administration slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on four of them.

Bhutia also said that the health care professionals should be provided with required gears and equipments as they are most vulnerable. "Healthcare workers are especially to be appreciated and looked after first, as they are most vulnerable to infection and becoming the carrier," said the decorated striker, who has played 107 matches for India. "They should be provided with proper PPE and N95 masks all over India," added the veteran footballer, who had also part of the group of over 40 athletes, who on Friday participated in nearly an hour-long video call with the Prime Minister.

The 43-year-old from Sikkim also pointed out the lack of testing kits in Sikkim, North Bengal and North East. "Testing is so necessary to contain the spread. We need to screen everyone. The lack of testing kits and PPE in Sikkim, North Bengal and North East is alarming," he wrote. "The Kalimpong corona positive case infused how little prepared our doctors and hospitals are. The testing has to be thoroughly done. The health care workers safety and proper hospital equipment should be our primary concern in these desperate times." More than 50 people have died in India with the total number of COVID-19 positive cases crossing 2,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

11 CISF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

As many as 11 Central Industrial Security Force CISF jawans posted at the airport have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 11 CISF jawans posted at the Mumbai airport tested COVID-19 positive. In all, 142 were under quarantine since la...

Sharda Hospital joins fight against COVID-19

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Sharda Hospital a state-of-the-art multi super-specialty hospital, has readied 200 bed...

Best-selling novel exposes life of child slaves in Nigeria

Writer Abi Dare grew up in a part of Lagos, Nigeria where most families, including hers, had maids as young as eight years old who worked all day, were often beaten and did not go to school.It was only as an adult that she realized these so...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020