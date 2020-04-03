Left Menu
Fit India to organise live fitness sessions for citizens amid coronavirus lockdown

The Government of India's flagship fitness movement -- Fit India -- will organise live sessions titled 'Fit India Active Days' starting from Saturday to ensure the people have access to the best health, fitness and wellness sessions during the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India's flagship fitness movement -- Fit India -- will organise live sessions titled 'Fit India Active Days' starting from Saturday to ensure the people have access to the best health, fitness and wellness sessions during the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned health and fitness experts Mickey Mehta, Luke Coutinho, meditation coach Ronak Gajjar, nutritionist Heena Bhimani and several others will take part in these sessions.

The sessions will be live on Saturday at 9:30 am on Facebook and Instagram handles of the Sports Authority of India, Fit India, Goqii and Shilpa Shetty App. Speaking about this initiative Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, said that the initiative is a great opportunity for the people to get first-hand training and tips from these top-notch health and fitness experts.

"I think it is a great opportunity for everyone to get first-hand training and tips from these top-notch health and fitness experts. These experts have all come together for the 'Fit India Active Days' live series as a gesture to do their bit to keep India fit during these tough times. I would urge every family to make the most of this. In these times we must all take greater care to stay fit and improve our immunity," the minister said in a statement. The first Live session of the series on April 4 is by Luke Coutinho, who will speak on the topic of four pillars of immunity and family fitness.

Speaking about his session, Luke said: "Immunity is a subject ignored all over the years. It is your body's intelligence. What I'm gonna teach people tomorrow is how to boost your immunity by - the food that you eat, exercise, sleep and dealing with emotions and stress." Meditation coach Ronak Gajjar said that through these sessions, people will realise the importance of mental health.

"No one is talking about how to take care of the mind, how to stay alone. When we do these live sessions on meditation and different kinds of sound healing therapy, people will realize how important it is to take care of your mind. My session will have a blend of theory and pranayama and yoga practices," he said. Speaking of the importance of the initiative, Bhumika Uniyal, who will give a session on Vinyasa Yoga, says, "This is a brilliant initiative by the Government of India and is the need of the hour. I am honoured to be associated with the Fit India Movement, to connect and practice with people across the country via the live session." (ANI)

