Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dortmund stadium to be used as medical centre in virus crisis

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:29 IST
Dortmund stadium to be used as medical centre in virus crisis

Germany's biggest football stadium, Borussia Dortmund's Signal-Iduna-Park, is to be partially transformed into a medical centre to help treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga club announced Friday. "Our stadium is a symbol of the city... its technical, infrastructural and spatial set-up make it the ideal place to help people who are potentially infected," said club directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer in a statement.

Dortmund said they had transformed the north stand of the 81,000-capacity stadium -- the one opposite the famous "Yellow Wall" -- into a treatment centre in collaboration with a local medical association. The centre will provide check-ups, issue prescription medicines and even offer initial treatment for those diagnosed with COVID-19.

It will be available only to those who are showing symptoms of the disease, and will be open daily from 12 noon to 4.00 pm. "In this way, possible chains of infection can also be broken by avoiding contact to other patients, doctors and staff in the individual doctor's surgeries," the club said.

"It's obviously strange at first to go to a football stadium when you have fever and breathing difficulties, but we actually do have optimal conditions here," said Dirk Spelmeyer, chairman of the local Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVWL). He added that the stadium would relieve pressure on the other specialised coronavirus treatment centre in the north of the city.

The Signal-Iduna-Park is the second major European stadium to be used in the fight against the virus, after Spanish giants Real Madrid offered their Santiago Bernabeu -- another 81,000-seater -- to store medical equipment. AFP BS BS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief welcomes adoption of resolution by General Assembly on COVID19

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the adoption of a resolution that has called for intensified international cooperation to defeat the coronavirus, describing it as an important step in the fight against the pandemic ...

4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, all linked with Tablighi Jamaat event: Himanta Sarma

Four more people have been found COVID-19 positive and all of them are associated with Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Four more patients have been found Covid19 positive. Three of these ar...

Miscreants attack cop in Dakshina Kannada after he stops them from entering state

A police officer in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada district got injured on Friday after unidentified youth pelted stones at him.The incident took place when the cop stopped them from entering into the state from Kerala in the view of natio...

EXCLUSIVE-Hailed by his crew, fired U.S. carrier captain to be reassigned during probe

Even as he is hailed as a hero by his crew, the fired commander of a coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier is being reassigned while investigators consider whether he should face disciplinary action, acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020