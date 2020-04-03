Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern coach Flick signs permanent deal until 2023

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:04 IST
Soccer-Bayern coach Flick signs permanent deal until 2023

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has agreed a contract extension to 2023, making his position permanent after he took over in an interim role earlier this season, the club said on Friday.

"Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick's work," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement. "The team has had a very good development under him, plays attractive football which is reflected in results. We are the only club still competing in all three competitions."

Bayern lead the Bundesliga and are also in the German Cup semi-finals and the Champions League last 16. The 55-year-old Flick took over in November, replacing Nico Kovac, and after some initial wobbles re-established Bayern's domestic dominance, putting them firmly back in the running for a record-extending eighth straight league title.

The softly-spoken Flick is a former Bayern player who was assistant coach with Joachim Loew's Germany team from 2006-2014 before becoming the national federation's sports director. He quickly managed to transform Bayern within just a few weeks after the club had dropped down the pecking order under Kovac earlier this season and risked missing out on the title they have dominated for much of the past 10 years.

"I am delighted to continue the task together with my coaching team and the players," Flick said. "I am convinced that together we can win a lot." Bayern are four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus, and have reached the German Cup last four where they are due to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians also won their Champions League last 16 first-leg match at Chelsea 3-0 but the return game has been postponed due to the virus. The Bundesliga is suspended until at least April 30 with officials saying any resumption would most likely involve games played without spectators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil health minister's popularity soars as Bolsonaro's slips to 33% -poll

Brazils Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandettas approval rating has soared to 76 over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, while the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro slipped to 33, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.The minister ...

Shots fired during fight between two groups in UP's Gonda; 2 killed

Two persons were killed and three others injured when gunshots were fired during a fight between two groups in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda district on Friday, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident, as i...

COVID-19 lockdown: Karimnagar roads wear deserted look

Karimnagar Telangana India, April 3 ANI Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, roads in Karimnagar wore a deserted look with police taking stern action against those who were out on the roads without valid reasons. As part of lockdown, c...

Central drug regulator orders release of vaccine, IVD consignments from port offices amid lockdown

The central drug regulator has directed its port offices to release consignments of vaccines and critical in vitro diagnostics IVDs in public interest amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown. In a letter to Central Drugs Standard Control Organiza...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020