Rams officially re-sign DT Brockers

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 02:15 IST
The Los Angeles Rams officially re-signed defensive tackle Michael Brockers on Friday, ensuring he'll return for a ninth season despite a previous verbal agreement with Baltimore. In their announcement, the Rams did not reference a physical, but multiple outlets reported Brockers passed his physical.

Last Friday, Brockers' deal with the Ravens -- reported to be worth $30 million over three years, with $21 million guaranteed -- fell through due to concerns about a high ankle sprain he sustained late last season. With players and teams unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation proved unresolvable, leading the Ravens to move on and Brockers to return to the Rams. His contract with Los Angeles reportedly is a three-year pact worth $24 million, with an additional $7.5 million available via incentives.

Earlier this week, Brockers discussed his scuttled agreement with Baltimore on the Green Light podcast, a show hosted by former Rams defensive end Chris Long. "It was a done deal," said Brockers, who has been at his home in Houston during the offseason. "But going through physicals, you know how that works. Being a little bit older in the league, they see a couple things.

"... I did my physical here in Houston. I go to the doctor, they take X-rays and I did an MRI," he continued. "... Baltimore's doctor gets to look at it, and he says, ‘You know, I'm not a specialist, but I'm going to send it to a guy that I truly trust, and he's a third-party doctor.' ... I guess that doctor told him I might need something like a surgery, and they were like, ‘Oh.'" Brockers, 29, said the ankle hasn't bothered him as he has worked out this offseason.

A first-round pick of the Rams in 2012, he has played in 123 of a possible 128 games, including 121 starts, over eight seasons, collecting 23 sacks. He had three sacks and nine QB hits last year. --Field Level Media

