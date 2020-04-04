Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricketers Akram and Gough join other sporting greats, raise funds to fight pandemic

PTI | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:21 IST
Cricketers Akram and Gough join other sporting greats, raise funds to fight pandemic

Renowned cricketers Wasim Akram and Darren Gough have joined other sporting greats such as Jack Nicklaus and Michael Phepls in auctioning their items of memorabilia and help raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Akram and England's former star pacer Gough are among the latest cricketing personalities attempting to combat the challenges posed by the unprecedented global health crisis.

According to athletesrelief.org, Gough and Akram have promised items of memorabilia to be auctioned on behalf of the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy who have set up a COVID-19 Response Fund. Akram, Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket, has pledged a signed bat and ball while Gough, England's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, has pledged a signed ball.

While Akram's bat and and ball have raised USD 150, Gough's signed ball has attracted USD 50. Stars from other sports involved in the fundraising include Nicklaus, Mike Tyson, Nick Faldo, Rory McIlroy, Martina Hingis, Stephen Curry and Phelps, among others.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist America swimmer Phepls, whose signed swimsuit has helped raised USD 1490, said, "In order to give back during this challenging time, I am donating a 'game worn' suit cap and goggles to athletesrelief.org." At USD 41350 for his signed football, former American National Football League (NFL) star Rob Gronkowski raised the maximum amount. Akram and Gough joined a long list of cricketers who have made efforts to help out during the crisis, including Jos Buttler, who is auctioning the shirt he was wearing when England won the World Cup last year.

England women's captain Heather Knight have signed up as NHS volunteer, while Sam Curran has launched a fundraising campaign. The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed over 60000 lives while infecting more than 11 lakh people across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army advises all to not use alcohol-based sanitisers before lighting candles on April 5

The Indian Army has advised all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5 as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have asked people to wash their hands using soap instead of using alcohol-based sanitisers ...

Vestige ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 list

New Delhi India, April 4 ANI BusinessWire India Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Indian direct selling companies providing world class health and wellness products, has been ranked 30 among the top 100 global direct selling com...

Britain's Labour turns page on socialism with Starmer as new leader

Keir Starmer was elected as the leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party on Saturday, pledging to bring an end to years of bitter infighting and to work with the government to contain the raging coronavirus pandemic. Starmer, a forme...

'Lift Sachin on my shoulders made the night more memorable': Yusuf Pathan

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said that lifting legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the win made the event more memorable. In 2011 on April 02, India defeated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020