Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. World Games 2021 moved to retain broadcasters, official scorers: CEO

World Games Birmingham CEO Nick Sellers said they had little choice but to move the 2021 event to 2022 as a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics would have seen them lose out on broadcasters and official scorers for the quadrennial event. The World Games showcase over 30 sports, the majority of which are not on the Olympic program such as squash, kickboxing and bowling. At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. The Romanian former world number produced a flawless performance to beat Serena Williams in last year's final but this week's cancellation of the grasscourt Grand Slam means she will not get to defend her title this summer. U.S. judge throws out Major League Baseball sign: stealing lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to hold Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox liable to DraftKings fantasy baseball bettors for the sport's sign-stealing scandal. Although both teams "shamelessly" used electronic devices to steal signs, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said statements by the teams and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred about the sport's integrity did not make them liable to DraftKings participants who wagered on tainted games. Report: Bulls open search for top executive

Chicago Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf appears to be responding to a growing chorus of fans and critics and will hire a new executive to oversee basketball operations. The successful candidate will have full authority over basketball decisions, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on Friday, detailing two known candidates are Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas. Antonio Brown reportedly charged in alleged assault of driver

A Broward County (Fla.) court document obtained by ESPN revealed that Brown is charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. Brown allegedly was involved in a dispute with a moving-truck driver outside his Hollywood, Fla., home on Jan. 21. The driver was attempting to deliver Brown's household items from California, per the criminal complaint. Time to take a break from tennis, says top U.S. group

Playing tennis might not be a good idea in these critical times, says the U.S. group typically busy encouraging more to take up the sport. "Based on the recommendations of the USTA COVID-19 Advisory Group, the USTA believes that it is in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from playing the sport we love," the United States Tennis Association said in a statement on Friday. New England Patriots' truck delivers masks to New York to help coronavirus effort

A truck emblazoned with the colors of the New England Patriots football team was out on the streets of New York on Friday, delivering 300,000 N95 masks to a makeshift hospital set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Friday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000. NFL could move 2024 Super Bowl due to Mardi Gras

The NFL is considering moving the 2024 Super Bowl out of New Orleans due to potential conflicts with Mardis Gras that emerged with the pending expansion to a 17-game season. New Orleans, which was awarded Super Bowl LVIII during a meeting in 2018, would not lose the game entirely, but rather have it pushed back a year or two. No decision has been made. WNBA postpones start of season due to coronavirus

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has postponed the start of its 2020 regular season and training camps because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday. The WNBA, whose regular season was originally scheduled to run from May 15-Sept. 20, is the latest league forced to either cancel or postpone games because of the coronavirus. Reports: Bryant, 7 others elected to Basketball Hall

All eight finalists for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, headed by the late Kobe Bryant, will be inducted, according to various media reports Friday. The other reported members of the Hall's Class of 2020 will be Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey and Barbara Stevens.

