Islanders' Greene plans to continue playing career

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 05:09 IST
Veteran Andy Greene says he isn't putting away the sticks and skates, but he has no idea where he'll play his next NHL game. The 37-year-old defenseman was with the New York Islanders for just 3 1/2 weeks before the coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of the NHL campaign. He said he has enjoyed his time with the organization but told Newsday he will keep all his options open.

"It's one of those things in terms of what's going to happen next year, we've got to figure out what's going to finish this year off and then worry about that when we get there," Greene told Newsday earlier this week. "I'm not going to worry about it. We'll cross that bridge when we get there." Greene is in the final season of a five-year, $25 million deal, so he will become a free agent once the season is either finished or canceled. He has three assists in 10 games since being acquired by the Islanders via trade, after having 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 53 games with the New Jersey Devils.

Not being with the Devils after 13 1/2 seasons was enough of a change, but the pandemic has caused a high level of uncertainty for every NHL player, including Greene. "You can't sit there right now and go, 'We're done, I'm not going to train or do this,'" Greene said. "Then, all of a sudden, in three weeks, this is where we're at and we're going to try something. All of a sudden, you're like, 'Oh, my God, what have I been doing?'

"I've been getting up every morning, training, doing pretty good workouts and trying, I think, to mentally stay sharp," Greene added. "It's a good release and a good focus to get dialed in there for an hour or two or however long your workout is." Greene said he has had no discussions about his playing future with Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, who formerly served as GM of the Devils for Greene's first nine NHL seasons. Lamoriello declined comment to Newsday when asked if he would attempt to retain Greene.

Overall, Greene has 246 points (49 goals, 197 assists) in 923 career games. --Field Level Media

