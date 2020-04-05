Pistons scout Hanks survives coronavirus battle

Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks has returned home after a fierce battle with the coronavirus, his wife Susan told CBS Sports on Saturday. Hanks spent nine days on a ventilator while in intensive care at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He is now slated to spend two weeks in self-quarantine at home.

Hanks, 57, was reportedly taken to the medical center by ambulance on March 23. He reportedly felt fatigued the previous day and then symptoms rapidly increased on the 23rd. As word of the severity of Hanks' illness circulated throughout the NBA, a slew of messages arrived, and Susan Hanks would ask nurses to put a phone up to her husband's ear so she could read the messages. She also did it while Maury Hanks was unconscious.

"I know (Maury's) worked in the basketball business a long time, but I really had no idea how many friends that we have," Susan Hanks said. "The number of people that have been reaching out is honestly mind-blowing. ... I don't think he'll ever be able to thank everyone that has called and checked up on him. It's just been unbelievable. The NBA family has shown up for Maury like I never could've imagined." Hanks isn't the lone person in the Pistons' organization who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Forward Christian Wood also tested positive and has since recovered.

Detroit's final game before the season was suspended was on March 11 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Four nights earlier, the Pistons played the Utah Jazz, and Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds while going up against Utah's Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. --Field Level Media

