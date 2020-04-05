Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-04-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 09:30 IST
Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@astros)

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said Saturday he plans to donate his pay to COVID-19 relief efforts during baseball's shutdown. In a post on Instagram, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton said they had decided to give his paychecks to a different organization each week as baseball awaits the start of the season.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season was due to get underway on March 26 but was suspended before a single pitch had been tossed as the coronavirus pandemic erupted. "(Kate Upton) and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis," Verlander said.

"Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies, and support at home." USA Today reported that Verlander would be paid $4,773 per day for 60 days of the shutdown, or $286,980.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more nursing staff at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19

Two more nursing staff at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.Earlier, four staff members, including a doctor, at the hospital had tested positive for the infection.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday s...

Yami Gautam urges people to stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday urged people to stay in their homes and also shared a few precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The actor shared a short video of her public service announcement about the precautions to be...

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure the smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significa...

Marianne Faithfull hospitalised with COVID-19

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with coronavirus. The 74-year-old veteran artiste is currently stable, her management told Rolling Stone magazine.Marianne Faithfulls manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020