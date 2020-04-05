Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Banaglore burdened by title pressure - Kohli

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:10 IST
Cricket-Banaglore burdened by title pressure - Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore need to rediscover the joy of cricket if they are to end their Indian Premier League (IPL) title drought, captain Virat Kohli has said. Star-studded Bangalore have reached three finals of the Twenty20 league but are one of only three existing franchises -- along with Delhi and Punjab -- not to have won the title.

"You go after something so badly, and it keeps running away from you," Kohli told former England batsman and ex-RCB team mate Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram chat. "It has just that added pressure in recent years. We've just thought, 'this is the season, this is the season', and that's blown us all over the place.

"I think we need to get that joy back," Kohli said. The India captain acknowledged that expectations were bound to be high from a team featuring some of the most destructive Twenty20 batsmen in cricket.

"When you have some of the biggest names to play for RCB, obviously there's going to be much more attention on the team. "Even with this team -- myself, AB (de Villiers) and (Chris) Gayle has played recently for us as well -- we're always going to be more in focus. We've spoken about it," Kohli said.

"We've reached three finals ... but those things are irrelevant till the time you don't win that title. "Even when we've had the best team, we've just not been able to do it. That's one of our main goals. We deserve to win the title," Kohli said.

Their bid for a maiden IPL title will have to wait though, as the start of this year's tournament has been put back to April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with another postponement seemingly inevitable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Have restricted my movement to break COVID-19 chain: CRPF DG after doc tests positive

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF A P Maheshwari said on Sunday that he has gone into quarantine as part of his responsibility to break the coronavirus transmission chain after a doctor of his force tested positive f...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020