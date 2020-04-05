Good luck on the road ahead: Brad Hogg to Steve O'Keefe

Left Menu
Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Sunday wished good luck to compatriot Steve O'Keefe, who has announced his retirement from the first-class cricket.

Updated: 05-04-2020 18:16 IST
Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Sunday wished good luck to compatriot Steve O'Keefe, who has announced his retirement from the first-class cricket. Hogg took to Twitter and wrote: "One of my favourites @SteveOkeefe7 has pulled stumps on a great career. Will be missed. Good luck on the road ahead mate."

O'Keefe retired from the first-class cricket after being overlooked for a new contract by New South Wales. The 35-year-old, O'Keefe, said he was not offered another contract with the Blues but was grateful to the many opportunities that Cricket NSW had given him over such a long career.

"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision. So I have decided to retire from first-class cricket," O'Keefe said in a statement. "It's been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state, but above everything else I'm most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I've ever met," he added. (ANI)

