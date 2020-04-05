Left Menu
Royal Never Give Up win ESL One LA China bracket

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:16 IST
Royal Never Give Up completed their unbeaten run through the ESL One Los Angeles Online's China bracket with a 3-1 victory over Newbee on Sunday in the Grand Finals. Royal Never Give Up won all five of their group stage matches before posting a 2-1 triumph over EHOME on Thursday to advance to the Grand Finals.

On Sunday, Royal Never Give Up emerged victorious in the first two maps before dropping the third in 32 minutes. They rebounded, however, to win the final map in 29 minutes to claim the victory in the six-team, $55,000 China bracket. Newbee advanced to the Grand Final by rallying to a 2-1 win over EHOME in the Losers' Round 2 earlier on Sunday. After dropping the first map in 40 minutes, Newbee evened the match by taking the second in 27 minutes before requiring just over 36 minutes to win the third.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to convert the Dota 2 tournament into an online-only event, and in doing so, the tournament was split into five regions: China, Southeast Asia, South America, North America and Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States. Rather than one champion being crowned at the end of the event, each region will have its own champion. The 16-team, $200,000 Europe/CIS competition opened play on Saturday, while the other four regions have been in action all of last week.

The Southeast Asia, South America and North America regions each featured four teams competing for a $40,000 prize pool. The first-place team in each of those regions moved straight to the final, with the second- and third-place teams squaring off for the other final berth. --Field Level Media

