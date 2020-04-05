Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports fraternity shows solidarity in fight against COVID-19 by lighting candles, lamps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:03 IST
Sports fraternity shows solidarity in fight against COVID-19 by lighting candles, lamps

India's sports fraternity on Sunday joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic by lighting lamps and candles in response to Prime Minster Narendra Modi's call to demonstrate the nation's collective resolve. PM Modi had appealed to the people to turn off lights and instead lit diyas, candles and other forms of light for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday to show the nation's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

Sports personalities such as batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, sprinter Hima Das, Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, London Games bronze winner Saina Nehwal, cricketers Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina and many others took to social media to express their solidarity in the fight against the deadly disease. Tendulkar thanked the sanitation workers for their selfless service and posted a photograph where everyone was holding a candle.

"My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness," he tweeted. Mary Kom posted a video where she alongwith her family could be seen flashing their cellphone torches for nine minutes. Hima also shared a video message where she was holding a lamp.

"The whole nation is together in this fight against coronavirus. As a nation we will defeat coronavirus and build a new nation which will be peaceful, happy and healthy," she said in Assamese in the video. Among the cricketers, Sehwag tweeted: "In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon. Om Shantih Shantih Shantih." Ashwin posted a video of his neighbourhood.

"9 o clock 9 minutes!! #diyajalao," he tweeted. "But I really do wonder where all these people bought their crackers from and of course ( when is the most important Q)!!," he added, referring to the bursting of crackers, which could be heard across Delhi. Raina, who had donated 52 lakhs to fight the novel coronavirus, also joined others in a show of solidarity.

"Let's stand is solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India! #COVID2019 #9baje9mintues @PMOIndia @narendramodi," Raina wrote. Sakshi Malik also took to twitter to show her commitment to the cause.

"One lamp in the name of the nation #9pm9minutes @narendramodi @KirenRijiju," Sakshi wrote on her handle. Saina, who had recently joined BJP, wrote: "I m so proud of our country .. we are really fighting hard with Coronavirus ans I m sure we will come out as winner Folded handsFolded hands #lightdiya9pm9mins tonight Smiling faceThumbs up #coronavirus." Irfan Pathan wrote: "It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona." This is the second such appeal from the Prime Minister, who had earlier urged the nation to observe 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards healthcare workers and other basic service providers by clapping for them.

It had received an overwhelming response from the citizens, including the sportspersons..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Woman ends her life fearing coronavirus infection

A 60-year-old woman in Punjabs Phagwara committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, fearing she had contracted the coronavirus disease, police said on Sunday. &#160; Santosh Kaur, a resident of Khurampur village, committed suici...

COVID-19 cases cross 500 in Delhi, govt mulling taking over private hospitals

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 503 with over 63 per cent linked to the religious congregation in Nizammuddin, and the death toll rose to seven on Sunday. As many as 58 fresh cases and one death were repor...

MP: COVID-19 count rises to 215 with 36 fresh cases

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state so far to 215, officials said. Simultaneously, the number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection rose to 13 with two persons succumbing to the deadl...

Radiation spike as forest fire hits Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday reported a spike in radiation levels in the restricted zone around Chernobyl, scene of the worlds worst nuclear accident, caused by a forest fire. There is bad news -- radiation is above normal in the fires c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020