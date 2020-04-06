Chelsea's Magda Eriksson urges people to 'follow rules and protect elderly' amid COVID-19

Chelsea women captain Magda Eriksson urged people to follow the guidelines of the government and protect the elderly amid coronavirus pandemic. "I'm trying to keep a positive spirit and make the best out of this situation at the moment," the club's official website quoted Eriksson as saying.

"It's massively important, it means everything really. We have to do that, we have to stick together as a community and do it together, follow the rules and protect the elderly," she added. The spread of coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe as most of the sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled.

Eriksson asked the fans to be patient, resilient and work together to stop the disease from spreading. "Be patient and be resilient, stick with the guidelines, stick with the recommendations and together let's do everything we can to stop this disease from spreading," Eriksson said.

"We will still play football again and we will achieve amazing things together with Chelsea and the fans," she added. (ANI)

