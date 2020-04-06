Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF suspends all tournaments till July due to COVID-19

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday suspended its all competitions including World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments till July due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases globally.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:46 IST
BWF suspends all tournaments till July due to COVID-19
BWF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday suspended its all competitions including World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments till July due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases globally. "Tournaments affected include three HSBC BWF World Tour events headlined by the BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2020 (Super 1000), plus a number of Grade 3, Junior and Para badminton competitions," read a BWF statement.

The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remains the top priority said the BWF. The BWF is also reviewing the impacts of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games upon the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system.

"This review process is expected to take several weeks upon which BWF will make a further announcement," the elite body for the badminton said. Earlier, the BWF had suspended the five major tournaments -- VICTOR Croatian International 2020 (16-19 April), Peru International 2020 (16-19 April), 2020 European Championships (21-26 April), Badminton Asia Championships 2020 (21-26 April) and XXIV Pan Am Individual Championships 2020 (23-26 April). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Odd number in India coronavirus testing data sparks questions

A statistical oddity in Indias new coronavirus testing numbers has sparked questions about the countrys data management.Every day for over a week in late March, government data on the difference between the number of overall samples tested ...

Torn between duty and fear - an Italian doctor fights coronavirus

Cecilia Bartalena, a doctor treating coronavirus victims, lives in terror - torn between the oath she has taken to heal the sick and the fear that she might infect the people she loves.The 35-year-old works long shifts on the front line at ...

Punjab govt increases purchase centres to streamline procurement of wheat

Punjab government has increased the number of purchase centers to about 4000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Punjab Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, Punjab ...

Malta approves bird-hunting season despite coronavirus

Malta said on Monday it would allow hunters to hunt quail from April 10 until the end of the month, despite health authorities urging everyone to stay indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus.The decision angered environmentalists, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020