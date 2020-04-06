Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Open cancelled for first time since World War II due to virus

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:58 IST
British Open cancelled for first time since World War II due to virus

The British Open has been cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus. The 149th Open was scheduled to take place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent in July.

But with the pandemic ripping the 2020 sporting schedule to shreds, the event has became the first of the sport's four majors to be cancelled this year. Golf's oldest major will now be hosted at the same Sandwich venue in July 2021.

"The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and the R&A's advisers," organisers R&A said in a statement on Monday. St Andrews will still host the 150th British Open, but a year later than scheduled in 2022.

"Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in the Open. We care deeply about this historic championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. "We have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible.

"We rely on the support of the emergency services, local authorities and a range of other organisations to stage the Championship and it would be unreasonable to place any additional demands on them when they have far more urgent priorities to deal with. "We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do." The British Open is the latest high-profile tournament to be axed because of the virus.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II last week, while Euro 2020 and the Olympics have been pushed back a year until 2021. Ireland's Shane Lowry won last year's British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

"Obviously I'm disappointed that I won't get to defend the Open Championship this year but I feel the R&A have made the right decisions based on people's health and safety. See you all in Royal St George's in 2021," Lowry tweeted. Royal St George's has hosted the British Open 14 times, most recently in 2011, when Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke won the event.

Both this year's Masters and the PGA Championship were postponed in March because of the health crisis. It is believed organisers still hope to play those events later in the year.

The US Open is currently set to be played from June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York. However, the United States Golf Association (USGA) is expected to announce a decision on staging the tournament soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows releases of bailed accused on personal bond

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed release of all undertrials, who were given bail to curb overcrowding in jails amid the COVID-19 spread, on furnishing of personal bonds itself. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S...

30 more test positive for coronavirus in UP; total cases 308

The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh breached the 300-mark on Monday with 30 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases to 308, an official bulletin said on MondayAmong the fresh cases, 26 are linked ...

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Odisha: Govt

The Odisha government on Monday said the state has not yet entered the community transmission stage of COVID-19 outbreak, even as 27 of the 39 positive cases were reported from just two localities of the state capital. As per a report of th...

UN rights experts urge to commit to equality in COVID-19 response

Fearing a needless increase in COVID-19 deaths due to discrimination, UN independent human rights experts on Monday called for Governments to commit to racial equity and equality in their response to the pandemic.The Working Group of Expert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020