Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-U.S. Open postponed due to coronavirus, new dates for Masters, PGA

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:39 IST
Golf-U.S. Open postponed due to coronavirus, new dates for Masters, PGA

The U.S. Open golf championship, which was set for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York, has been rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Golf Association said on Monday. The new dates for the year's third major are Sept. 17-20 also at Winged Foot.

“We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate heath and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year,” Mike Davis, USGA CEO, said in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support.

"We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule.” The USGA's announcement means three of golf's majors have now been postponed and one -- the British Open -- scratched.

Earlier on Monday the R&A announced that the 149th Open Championship scheduled for Royal St George's from July 16-19 had been cancelled due to the pandemic. Augusta National Golf Club earlier on Monday identified Nov. 9-15 as a rescheduled date for the Masters, which was to begin on Thursday, while the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, slated for May 11-17, will now take place from Aug. 3-9.

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic," said golf's governing bodies in a joint statement https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/04/06/golf-organizations-new-schedule-changes-fedexcup-playoffs-tour-championship-masters-pga-championship-ryder-cup-us-open-the-open-championship-coronavirus.html. "In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world.

"We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward. “We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cancel Rs 20000-crore Central Vista project to save funds for fight against COVID-19: Cong MP

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday called for cancellation of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project to save funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Welcoming the Centres decision to cut ...

U.S. airlines ease loyalty programs in coronavirus travel slump

U.S. airlines are extending loyalty program benefits and status into 2021 for members homebound because of the new coronavirus.Business and leisure travel have virtually ground to a halt worldwide, forcing airlines to drastically reduce fly...

COVID-19: MP reports 41 fresh cases; death toll up to 15

With 41 fresh cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, half of them from Bhopal, during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally went up to 256 on Monday, while the death count has increased to 15, health officials said. Among the new cases, Bhopal r...

HC allows releases of bailed accused on personal bond

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed release of all undertrials, who were given bail to curb overcrowding in jails amid the COVID-19 spread, on furnishing of personal bonds itself. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020