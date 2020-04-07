Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Brady says he joined Bucs to see 'how great I can be'

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:38 IST
NFL-Brady says he joined Bucs to see 'how great I can be'

Tom Brady's surprising decision to leave the New England Patriots last month for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was rooted in a need to seek out new challenges, the 42-year-old quarterback wrote in an essay on Monday.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning an NFL record six Super Bowls to become arguably the best to ever play the position. But despite that success, he said he wanted to "do things that have never been done in my sport".

"Changes and challenges are part of life," Brady wrote in a heartfelt, 2,600-word piece in the Players' Tribune. "They're part of athletes' lives. They're supposed to happen. They need to happen sometimes."

The Northern California native reflected on how he thought he may not even get drafted to the NFL in 2000 before being selected in the sixth round by the Patriots. The change of coast was disorienting to then 22-year-old but he made his presence count and endeared himself to the passionate Patriots fan base that showered him with cheers of "Tomm-eeee! Tomm-eeee!" from the stands in Foxborough.

"Gillette Stadium holds around 70,000 people, and I've never not played in a sold-out stadium during my career as a Patriot. How fortunate am I?" He also praised Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family, the coaches and the organization, putting to rest rumors that bad blood between the parties is what led to the split.

He said he was motivated to deliver for his new team packed with young talent. "They've welcomed me as one of their own. They want to listen to what I have to say," he said.

"I'm excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn I'm ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do -- and what I bring -- and is willing to go on this ride with me." Brady said his body feels great and that he is already in mid-season form.

"Physically, I'm as capable of doing my job as I've ever been. Now I want to see what more I can do," he said. "I want to see how great I can be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel frees Palestinian governor of Jerusalem

Israeli police released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem on Monday after he spent 24 hours in detention for illegal political activities that he said was connected to the coronavirus fight. If we must pay to protect our people and thei...

Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers

Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.A little TLC by the ...

Trump spoke with Biden about U.S. coronavirus response -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday about the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to two people familiar with the phone call. Biden, the front-runner for his par...

Sao Paulo expects 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, Brazils Sao Paulo state, has said it expects 111,000 deaths in the next six months, and extended its stay-at-home measures another two weeks. The forecast -- an official projection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020