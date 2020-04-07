Left Menu
Brady embracing change, chance 'to be seen and heard' with Bucs

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:24 IST
Brady embracing change, chance 'to be seen and heard' with Bucs
Tom Brady reflected on his decision to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a post published by The Players' Tribune on Monday, reiterating his fondness for New England but emphasizing his desire for a fresh start. "Playing for one team for 20 years has been an amazing ride and experience," Brady wrote in a post that approached 2,700 words. "But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges. A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn't been done yet. One isn't necessarily better than another -- they're different, is all.

"Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard. And I know my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before." Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots, reaching nine Super Bowls and winning six.

He became a free agent for the first time of his career in March and left for the Buccaneers, signing a two-year, $50 million contract to play for coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs' talented offense. "It will be different -- that goes with the territory," Brady wrote. "Different coaches. Different players. Different programs. Right now I have no idea how to get to Raymond James Stadium, or where the meeting rooms are, or where everybody sits. It will be a learning curve."

Brady will turn 43 in August, but he doesn't expect to be limited by his body. "Physically, I'm as capable of doing my job as I've ever been," he wrote.

The three-time MVP is coming off of his least productive season in more than a decade. Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions but saw significant drop-offs in many rate statistics. His completion percentage (60.8) and passer rating (88.0) were his worst since 2013, his yards per attempt (6.6) was his worst mark since 2002 and his touchdown percentage (3.9) was the lowest of his career.

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to urge U.S. oil producers to cut back

President Donald Trump said on Monday that OPEC had not pressed him to consider asking U.S. producers to reduce their output as a way to support oil prices depressed by an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The president s...

