2020 National Junior Olympics Track and Field championships cancelled due to COVID-19

The USA Track and Field (USATF) has cancelled the 2020 Hershey National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships which was scheduled to be played from July 27 to August 27 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Indiana | Updated: 07-04-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 08:49 IST
USATF Logo (Image: USATF's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Moreover, the fate of the USATF Youth Outdoor Championships to be held in Miramar, Florida will be determined no later than April 30. The event is scheduled for June 23 to June 28.

"Due to COVID-19 concerns, the University of North Florida and its local health authorities have closed its campus through at least July 30," the USATF said in an official statement. "USATF, in conjunction with the youth committee, is exploring possible alternate contingencies for the Junior Olympic athletes once the crisis allows track facilities to open," it added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled. On Monday, the organisers (R and A) of the golf's oldest tournament, Open Championship decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the first time since the Second World War that golf's original championship, first played in 1860, was cancelled. On March 24, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were originally slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

