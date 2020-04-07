Left Menu
COVID-19: British Athletics Championships rescheduled for August

The British Athletics Championships have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place on August 8 and 9.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:07 IST
The event was initially slated to take place on June 20 and 21.. Image Credit: ANI

"In coordination with the World Athletics Global Calendar Unit, we have now finalised discussions for a new National Championships weekend alongside other federations," the British Athletics said in a statement. "As a result, should there be an opportunity to recommence competition during this outdoor season, the Muller British Athletics Championships will be rescheduled from its original date of 20/21st June to 8/9th August 2020, with the venue remaining as the Manchester Regional Arena," the statement added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now testing positive across the country. The Department of Health and Social Care has reported at least 4,934 deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)

