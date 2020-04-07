Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Teen chess wizards keep composure; stay busy with online events

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:55 IST
Lockdown: Teen chess wizards keep composure; stay busy with online events

Young they might be but restless? Certainly not. R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and P Iniyan -- the teen brigade of Indian chess is unfazed about being confined to home due to the national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed more than 100 lives in India. Instead, they are looking to make optimum use of the time available and work on their games.

Praggu, as he is known in chess circles, is busy training and playing online events while spending time with family and also catching up on some television. "For a chess player, this situation (lockdown) doesn't make much of a difference. Chess is a sport which can be followed and played from anywhere in the world," the 14-year old told PTI.

"We, anyway train using computers now. I am working on my game and also getting online coaching," he added. He is training online with his coach RB Ramesh, who runs the famed 'Chess Gurukul' in the city.

His sister, woman International Master R Vaishali, who is a winner of the world under-12 and 14 titles, ensures he has a training partner too. "I train and play with my sister regularly and this keeps me engaged," Praggnanandhaa said.

The Chennai-lad, who last year won the world under-18 title in Mumbai, said he is also spending time with his family and relaxes by watching television, though there are no favourite movies. "Apart from training, I spend time chatting with my parents and sister. I watch films and enjoy (actor) Vadivelu's comedy," he added.

Gukesh, the world's second youngest Grandmaster, who enjoyed a good start to the year by winning the Hillerod Chess Club Open in Denmark and the prestigious Cannes Open, said he is missing tournament action but using the break to improve his game. "Missing tournament play for sure...but I am doing usual routines like working on my chess by reading books and analysing. I am also regularly playing online chess," he said.

That apart, the 13-year-old unwinds by watching movies and also playing fun games with family members. Gukesh said he used to play a lot of tournaments but is prepared to wait as the world battles the dreaded coronavirus.

"...I am used to playing two tournaments almost every month for the last two years. Now just waiting for things to settle down hopefully soon...and then have to plan accordingly as all the major tournaments have either been cancelled or postponed. "I will have to reschedule as and when situation permits. Lives of people are more important at this point of time," he added. Meanwhile, 17-year old Iniyan, who became a GM in 2019, feels the unexpected break will help him improve his game.

"The break was unexpected and tournaments have been cancelled. I am looking to use the time to train and also work on various aspects of the game. "For chess players, who are used to working alone and with computers, the lockdown doesn't make much of a difference as we will continue to train," he said.

Iniyan, who hails from Erode in western Tamil Nadu, is hoping that tournaments will resume soon, but said lives were more important as the world tackles the coronavirus pandemic. "Human lives are paramount. We have to stay home and support the fight against coronavirus. As much as I would like to play tournaments, that is not a priority now," he added.

Iniyan's father K Paneerselvam said chess being an indoor sport training is not an issue as he is occupied with online coaching and events..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar dips as pandemic worries persist despite some signs of hope

The dollar fell against the yen on Tuesday as underlying concerns about the economic shock wrought by the coronavirus crisis kept many investors on edge.The pound clawed back some recent losses against the dollar, but sentiment for sterling...

After Pell sentence, pope prays for those suffering "unjust sentences"

Pope Francis, speaking just a few hours after Australias highest court acquitted Cardinal George Pell of sexually assaulting two choirboys, on Tuesday offered his morning Mass for those who suffer from unjust sentences.The court quashed con...

Kalyan, Dombivali borders sealed to contain spread of COVID-19

Civic authorities have ordered sealing of borders of the Kalyan and Dombivali cities here in in Maharashtra with immediate effect to check the spread of coronavirus. In an order issued on Monday, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner Dr V...

As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is repatriating citizens and transporting medical equipment for east European governments, in a move coupling one-off charter traffic with savvy government relations amid the coronavirus crisis. Wizz Air ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020