Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halep says foot injury improving as tennis remains on hold

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:55 IST
Halep says foot injury improving as tennis remains on hold

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep had good news for her Twitter followers, saying she can run without pain on her injured right foot. The Romanian star had barely wrapped up a victory at the WTA tournament in Dubai in February when she pulled out of the following tournament in Doha with the injury, which an MRI showed to be tendinitis and inflammation.

She later pulled out of the hard court tournament scheduled for Indian Wells, California, in March -- which eventually became the first tennis casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. With tennis on indefinite hold -- and Wimbledon, where Halep won in 2019, cancelled this year -- Halep told fans that she was longing to get back to action.

"I miss my team. I miss the players," she said. "I miss everyone from the tour. "I know it's a bit tough for everybody, this period," Halep added. "But if we stay home, if we stay strong and positive ... everything is going to be all right.

"I can't wait to travel again. I can't wait to play tennis again.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson in intensive care with worsening coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting worsening coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit on Tuesday, leaving his foreign minister to lead the governments response to the accelerating outbreak.Johnsons personal battle with ...

IndusInd Bank deposit shrinks 7 pc in March quarter

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported a 7 per cent decline in deposits during the March quarter due to withdrawals triggered by the Yes Bank crisis. Deposit base of the bank declined to Rs 2,02,303 crore in the quarter ended Marc...

Portuguese priest DJs his way through coronavirus crisis

Parish priest by day, DJ by night Guilherme Peixoto is not your typical cleric.In fact, music is so important to him that last year, during a trip to the Vatican, he asked Pope Francis to bless his headphones. So when the coronavirus hit hi...

FOREX-Dollar dips as pandemic worries persist despite some signs of hope

The dollar fell against the yen on Tuesday as underlying concerns about the economic shock wrought by the coronavirus crisis kept many investors on edge.The pound clawed back some recent losses against the dollar, but sentiment for sterling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020