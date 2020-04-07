Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Financial fair play must continue during pandemic - La Liga chief

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:31 IST
Soccer-Financial fair play must continue during pandemic - La Liga chief

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned against relaxing UEFA's financial fair play rules as clubs struggle to cope with a loss of income due to the pause in competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas has long talked of the need for the need to uphold the financial fair play rules, which oblige clubs to break even and are intended to prevent them from receiving unlimited amounts of money through inflated sponsorship deals. English champions Manchester City were slapped with a two-year ban from European competition in February for flouting the regulations, although the European Club Association (ECA) has said the break-even rules could be relaxed due to the coronavirus situation.

Tebas expressed his opposition to such a proposal, however, citing the fact that Spanish clubs are owed 350 million euros in transfer fees, due to be paid by Sept. 30. "It's important these obligations are met, because if these European clubs don't pay Spanish clubs the Spanish clubs may not be able to pay other European clubs," Tebas told reporters via video link on Tuesday.

"That's why it's important for the regulations to continue as they are and no-one tries to make the most of the circumstances and not pay." Spain is the second worst-affected country by the virus in Europe behind Italy and is in the fourth week of a state of emergency. All professional soccer has been indefinitely postponed and players forced to train at home.

Tebas said teams could not begin training again until the state of emergency is lifted on April 26, but he was optimistic that the season could start up either on May 29, June 7 or June 28, most likely without spectators. He also said the league would not consider declaring the season null and void until it was physically impossible to play the remaining 11 rounds of games, adding that such a scenario would cost Spanish football 1 billion euros.

Completing the season with matches without spectators would lead to a loss of about 300 million euros, he added. "We have studied the economic effects of not completing the season, but on a sporting level we aren't even considering it," Tebas said.

"We won't have to think about that for a few weeks. We won't start that debate now as it would be sterile and only generate conflicts of interest such as we have seen in other countries. The biggest leagues should not even consider this for now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Teenage couple hang themselves from same noose in UP village

A teenage couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a tree using the same noose in Dharampur village, police said on Tuesday. Both had gone missing from their house on Sunday, they said.Additional Superintendent of Polic...

39 Indian labourers in shelter camps in western Nepal

Around 39 Indian labourers are stuck in Nepal due to the closure of India-Nepal border after the coronavirus outbreak and are living in shelter camps in western Nepals Jhapa district for the past two weeks. The labourers had entered Nepal ...

Soccer-Portugal players union slams 'opportunist' furloughs

The Portuguese footballers union SJPF has criticized the practice of furloughing players during the coronavirus stoppage as an opportunist and urged clubs to find their own solutions to the crisis. With Portuguese football at a standstill s...

COLUMN-Coronavirus lockdowns: can we learn from the 1918 influenza pandemic? Kemp

Lockdowns have brought most of the worlds advanced economies to a near standstill as policymakers fight the coronavirus pandemic by banning all but essential movement outside the home. Tens of millions of employees across retail, entertainm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020