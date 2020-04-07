COVID-19: World Athletics suspends Olympic qualification period until December

World Athletics on Tuesday decided to suspend the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics until December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken after consultation with the Athletes' Commission.

"Qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are suspended effective from April 6, 2020, until November 30, 2020, included, following consultation with its Athletes' Commission, Area Presidents, and Council," World Athletics said in an official statement. "During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings, the publication of which will also be suspended," it added.

World Athletics also said that the results will continue to be recorded for statistical purposes, including for world records, subject to the applicable conditions. But these will not be used to establish an athlete's qualification status.

World Athletics has also clarified that the total qualification period will now be four months longer than it was originally planned. Earlier, Olympics which were originally slated to be played later this year were postponed due to the coronavirus.

This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will go on from July 23- August 8 next year. Over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, including over 76,000 fatalities and more than 292,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

