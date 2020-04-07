Left Menu
Development News Edition

WFI cancels U-15 nationals as UWW suspends all events till June 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:12 IST
WFI cancels U-15 nationals as UWW suspends all events till June 30

The national wrestling federation, WFI, on Tuesday cancelled the upcoming Under-15 national championship after world governing body UWW directed all members to cancel domestic events and also announced cancellation of all international tournaments planned until June 30. United World Wrestling (UWW) also announced that the remaining Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers shall be organised in 2021 in the same period as in 2020 but there could be minor adjustments to the exact dates.

There are two qualification events -- Asian and World - to secure the remaining Olympic quotas. India has booked quotas in four categories -- Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's 53kg). "The same organizers as originally planned will stage remaining qualifiers," UWW said after a meeting of its Executive Board.

"All UWW Championships planned until 30th June 2020 are postponed to a later date to be decided in consultation with the concerned organizers. All international tournaments planned until 30th June 2020 are cancelled," it added. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that there was no threat to the senior national championship, planned in Gonda, UP, in December. "We had not yet decided the venue for U-15 nationals but now it stands cancelled after UWW asked all federations to cancel nationals. There is still time for U-23 nationals in September and the senior nationals, we can decide on that as per the situation," Tomar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania lets pregnant girls attend school with World Bank project

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Thousands of pregnant girls will attend school in Tanzania as part of a 500-million World Bank loan which had been delayed for years due to the countrys ban on expectant students....

Must never again let such atrocity occur, UN chief marks 26 years of Rwanda genocide

Remembering the more than one million people who over the course of just 100 days, were systematically killed in Rwanda, 26 years ago, the UN chief underscored on Tuesday that we must never again let such an atrocity occur.In honoring every...

9 more cases in Kerala, expert panel for phased withdrawal of lockdown

The active coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to 263 with nine new cases on Tuesday as an expert task force pitched for a phased and calibrated lifting of the 21-day national lockdown restrictions, saying the pandemic was an unprecedented pub...

After criticism, a snippet of UN Security Council meet made public

The UN Security Council made its now video-conference-only meetings public on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, after criticism of what was called a lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic. The part of the meeting m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020