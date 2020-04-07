Spending time with family has raised my spirits: Football star Adil Khan

In self-isolation, Indian defender Adil Khan on Tuesday revealed how he is spending time with his family that has helped him in raising his spirits. He also talked about how little chances the players get to spend time with their families.

"During the season, we remain away from our loved ones. They sacrifice so much just to keep us focussed. Whatever opportunities we get to spend quality time with them and express our gratitude, it's always special," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has quoted Khan as saying. "The current situation is a challenging one for the people across the world, and getting to spend these days at home together with my wife has raised my spirits and mood," he added.

In April last year, Khan had tied the knot with Khuri Irani, a popular sports presenter, and the two of them are currently at their home in Mumbai. Khuri also talked about their routine these days, stating that they do the domestic chores together and try to cut down their screen time.

"We try to keep ourselves busy at home. We do the household chores, work out, play board games together -- and minimise the time we spend on our phones and television. We have a lot of time to bond, talk and get to know each other even better during this time," said Khuri. "This is the first time after our marriage that he has been at home for long. But we wished it came under more pleasant circumstances," she added.

The previous season was a memorable one for Khan as he made his return to the senior team after a gap of seven years in the 2019 King's Cup against hosts Thailand in June 2019. He has featured in all of India's five matches so far in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers including the historic draw away to Asian champions Qatar in September.

A month later, he scored his first-ever goal for the Blue Tigers as well -- powerfully heading home a corner-kick against Bangladesh. India's next qualifying match against Qatar has been postponed due to COVID-19, but Adil remains hopeful of the situation going back to normal.

"We need to be united in this battle. It is in our own hands to win it. I sincerely hope the day comes soon. We are looking forward to taking to the field and make our fans happy," Adil said. India was originally slated to take on Qatar on March 26. (ANI)

