Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Olympic qualification suspended until December

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:50 IST
Athletics-Olympic qualification suspended until December

The governing body of athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2021, it said on Tuesday. "During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings," World Athletics said in a statement.

Qualification would restart on Dec. 1, subject to the global situation returning to normal, and continue until the end of May for the marathon and 50 kilometre race walk or June next year for all other events, it said. The total qualification period, which started in 2019, will be four months longer than it was originally. Meanwhile, results would continue to be recorded for statistical purposes, including for world records.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the decision "gives more certainty for athlete planning and preparation and is the best way to address fairness in what is expected to be the uneven delivery of competition opportunities across the globe." World Athletics also said that half of the staff at its Monaco headquarters would be furloughed on full pay.

It said that the Monaco Government would contribute 70% of the gross salaries of staff on furlough and World Athletics will fund the remainder. "This decision, made possible by the Monaco Government, means we will focus only on business critical activities for the short term which will help us manage our cashflow effectively and protect jobs in the long term," said Coe. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Seven COVID-19 hotspots identified in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and is chalking out a plan to restrict the virus within those areas. The chief minister said flower growers and bi...

Priest takes 'drive-in' confessions as coronavirus spreads in Poland

A priest in Poland has started taking confession from the faithful in the parking lot of his church in the Polish capital Warsaw, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts one of the most hallowed rituals for Roman Catholics in the run up to Eas...

Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide. If the moon is within 10 of ...

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020