Third Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

A third member of the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for the coronavirus, the NHL announced Tuesday. Per the league, the unidentified player is in self-isolation and has not had close contact with any other Avalanche players or staff members.

He is the eighth NHL player to test positive for COVID-19. The five others all play for the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche played at San Jose on March 8, one day after the Sharks played host to the Senators despite a recommendation from officials in Santa Clara County against holding large public gatherings due to the fear of spreading the coronavirus.

The Colorado players used the same visiting locker room as the Senators. Santa Clara County later banned all mass gatherings through the end of March due to the virus.

The NHL paused its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. --Field Level Media

