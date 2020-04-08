Swiss hockey great Chappot dies due to COVID-19

Former ice hockey player Roger Chappot, who played more than 100 games for Switzerland's national team including at the 1964 Winter Olympics, has died due to COVID-19. He was 79

The International Ice Hockey Federation says Chappot was first treated at a hospital two weeks ago. He returned home before his condition became worse on Apil 1 and he was admitted to an intensive care unit

The IIHF says Chappot "was a legend in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and one of the best centers in the country in the '60s." He was the Swiss league's leading scorer in the 1964 season.

