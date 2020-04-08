Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surrey cancels Michael Neser's contract amid COVID-19 pandemic

England cricket county, Surrey, on Tuesday cancelled the contract of Australian player Michael Neser amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Surrey | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:20 IST
Surrey cancels Michael Neser's contract amid COVID-19 pandemic
Surrey County Cricket Club logo . Image Credit: ANI

England cricket county, Surrey, on Tuesday cancelled the contract of Australian player Michael Neser amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neser was due to be part of the first-team squad until the beginning of July - playing in County Championship cricket.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the fixtures were cancelled until May 28. Director of Cricket Alec Stewart contacted Neser and after explaining the situation it was mutually agreed that the contract would be cancelled. Stewart thanked Neser and his management company for their understanding during these testing times.

"Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael Neser and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision," the club's official website quoted Stewart as saying. "The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

576 COVID-1576 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, confirms Health Minister 9 cases in Delhi, confirms Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICUs and eight on ventilators. The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of NCT...

UK coronavirus testing capacity to be expanded in May-AstraZeneca CEO

Britain will have a new coronavirus testing facility capable of carrying out 30,000 tests per day by early May, said the chief executive of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.AstraZeneca is working with GSK and the University of Cam...

Experts say pandemic may take a toll on domestic steel players' expansion plans

The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the expansion plans of domestic steel makers, according to experts. Indian players had been working on expansion plans in line with the governments ambitious target of sc...

Five die of coronavirus in Pune; district toll rises to 13

Five people died of coronavirus in Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Maharashtra district to 13, officials said on Wednesday. Three of the deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital, and one each from Naidu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020