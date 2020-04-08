Combatting COVID-19: Hockey India contributes Rs 21 lakh to Odisha CM's Relief Fund

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 21 Lakh towards the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the battle against the virus. "The State of Odisha has always been a huge supporter of Hockey, and given the current crisis that we are all facing, everyone at Hockey India hopes that this contribution of Rs. 21.00 Lakhs can make a difference in the fight against COVID 19 pandemic," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India in an official statement.

On April 4, the apex body decided to grow their contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 Lakh towards PM-CARES Fund. "Hockey India has always received huge support and motivation from the people of Odisha, and I am proud that the Hockey India Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total amount of Rs. 21.00 Lakhs, to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund," said Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India.

Earlier in the day, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation sealed the Satya Nagar area of the city and declared it as containment zone, after a man was found positive for the deadly virus. The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 42, according to Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PR Department. (ANI)

