Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Australian Cricketers Association launches emergency fund to support players

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Wednesday launched an Emergency Assistance Fund to help former and current players, who are waiting for government aid.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:44 IST
COVID-19: Australian Cricketers Association launches emergency fund to support players
ACA logo. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Wednesday launched an Emergency Assistance Fund to help former and current players, who are waiting for government aid. "The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting many of our past player members, as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sustainable wage. To help bridge the gap for our members who are waiting on government support to be made available to them, we have launched the ACA Emergency Assistance Fund," the ACA said in a release.

Kelly Applebee, the ACA's General Manager, Member Programs and Relations, said that the $250,000 fund would provide interim relief to those members experiencing job loss, increased anxiety, stress and general uncertainty. After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.4 million cases worldwide with the death toll more than 81,100 and nearly 3,00,000 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Germany's short-time work fix offers Europe a crisis model

A tried-and-tested German model of sending workers home in exchange for job guarantees during downturns could help the European Union limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.EU ministers voiced support in principle on Tuesday for a p...

Over 800 Tablighi Jamaat members under mandatory quarantine in Karnataka: CM

A total of 808 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been placed under mandatory quarantine in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday, as he asserted his government was working beyond its strength to control the spread of COVID-...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 52 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

WHO rejects "China-centric" charge after Trump criticism

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was China-centric and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put contributions on hold. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020