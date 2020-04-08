Left Menu
Report: NFL sets up tech safeguards for draft

Updated: 08-04-2020 21:11 IST
The NFL is working to make sure technical glitches don't interrupt the online draft later this month. To that end, ESPN reported Wednesday that the league is building in several safeguards to protect teams from lost internet connections or other interruptions that might otherwise result in missed picks or insufficient time to make trades.

NFL team executives are conducting the April 23-25 draft from their homes due to isolation guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic. The league plans to test the system multiple times before the draft. In addition, a conference call with all 32 teams will remain in progress throughout the draft, per the report.

