Shoaib Akhtar proposes India-Pakistan series to raise funds to combat COVID-19

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

As both countries are under lockdown, Akhtar also suggested that the series should be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved. "Players can play after undergoing testing, if the series happens, just think how many people will watch the matches on television, think about the funds the series can generate, for the first time, there will be no loser, there is everything to gain, imagine Indian team winning the match, and the funds going to Pakistan as well," the Rawalpindi Express said.

The 44-year-old veteran said that he is aware of the existing relationship between both the neighbours and suggested this idea, to improve the relations as both sides will eventually play for humanity. "I am just thinking out of the box, this can be a breakthrough moment for both India and Pakistan, these two countries can help in generating a great amount of funds. Both sides will play for humanity. I know the relations between both the countries, still is there nothing we can't do? These matches can become the most viewed," Akhtar said.

The two nations have not played a full-series have not played bilateral series against each other since 2007. They have only played against each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup. Akhtar also condemned the backlash that Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had to face for supporting Shahid Afridi's foundation.

"I saw what happened with Yuvraj and Harbhajan as they advocated for Shahid Afridi Foundation. I just could not understand this. We as people need to come forward, Akhtar said. (ANI)

