Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoaib Akhtar proposes India-Pakistan series to raise funds to combat COVID-19

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:16 IST
Shoaib Akhtar proposes India-Pakistan series to raise funds to combat COVID-19
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

As both countries are under lockdown, Akhtar also suggested that the series should be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved. "Players can play after undergoing testing, if the series happens, just think how many people will watch the matches on television, think about the funds the series can generate, for the first time, there will be no loser, there is everything to gain, imagine Indian team winning the match, and the funds going to Pakistan as well," the Rawalpindi Express said.

The 44-year-old veteran said that he is aware of the existing relationship between both the neighbours and suggested this idea, to improve the relations as both sides will eventually play for humanity. "I am just thinking out of the box, this can be a breakthrough moment for both India and Pakistan, these two countries can help in generating a great amount of funds. Both sides will play for humanity. I know the relations between both the countries, still is there nothing we can't do? These matches can become the most viewed," Akhtar said.

The two nations have not played a full-series have not played bilateral series against each other since 2007. They have only played against each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup. Akhtar also condemned the backlash that Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had to face for supporting Shahid Afridi's foundation.

"I saw what happened with Yuvraj and Harbhajan as they advocated for Shahid Afridi Foundation. I just could not understand this. We as people need to come forward, Akhtar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo president's chief of staff arrested amid graft probe

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday arrested the presidents chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, after he testified in an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public funds, a police official said. Kamerhe, the chief of s...

Now not the time to look back at response to COVID-19 crisis, says UN chief as Trump blasts WHO

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it is not the time to look back and assess how organisations and nations have reacted to the coronavirus crisis and called for global unity and solidarity to stop the pandemic, a day a...

COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.Additional...

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020