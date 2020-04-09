Report: Lakers ask executives to defer salary during pandemic

Los Angeles Lakers senior-level officials will be asked to defer 20 percent of their salary during the coronavirus pandemic to shield low-level employees from losing their jobs. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Lakers ownership received guidance from financial advisers and have asked for some management to voluntarily defer that amount of pay.

The move is in line with ESPN's report that players could have up to 25 percent of their salaries withheld if the rest of the season is canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The league halted play on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Earlier this year, Forbes estimated the Lakers were worth $4.4 billion, second only to the New York Knicks ($4.6 billion).

--Field Level Media

