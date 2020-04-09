Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox LHP Sale concerned about Tommy John rehab

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:46 IST
Red Sox LHP Sale concerned about Tommy John rehab
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is on the road to recovery from surgery on his left elbow last week, but he's not certain how to attack rehab in a world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't know if there's going to be a safe way to get in there and do my rehab," Sale said Tuesday of working at the team's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. "But worst case, I can do it at my house. I've been provided some different things for working out and rehabbing obviously my elbow.

"The first couple of weeks is light stuff, anyways, basically working on flexion and extension. I try to do most of that over FaceTime and kind of doing stuff from my house." Sale said he's "feeling good" but also wonders if his February bout with pneumonia was actually coronavirus. He hopes to be tested.

For now, the seven-time All-Star is planning to take baby steps at the direction of the Red Sox. He's ready to make rehab his full-time job. At 31, Sale has already said publicly he expects doubts about his ability to return to top form. "I can focus 100 percent of my time and effort on this to come back as good as I can. I owe that to my team, my teammates and to the fans," Sale said. "I'm sitting out a year, and the team put its faith in me to pitch at the highest level for five more years. And at best, I'm only going to give them four.

"For me, I take a lot of pride in what I do and don't take it lightly. I have a chip on my shoulder. I guess I have one in my elbow, too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Starbucks sees 47% drop in second-quarter earnings on coronavirus hit

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 drop in second-quarter earnings, scrapped its full-year forecast and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of 2020.The company also said it ...

Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over virus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is too soon to talk about the consequences for China for what U.S. officials believe is Beijings slow reporting of the extent of the coronavirus crisis in China.Pompeo, addressin...

Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers mark globally

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday Disney has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with 8 million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.The service was rolled out in eight European countries, in...

U.S. to probe surging beef prices, falling cattle prices during coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Agriculture Department will investigate why a surge in beef prices due to coronavirus hoarding did not translate into higher cattle prices for farmers, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.The investigation adds scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020