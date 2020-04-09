Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Contador and Nadal auction memorabilia for Spanish Red Cross

Alberto Contador is auctioning his bike from the 2011 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France while Rafa Nadal is selling the shirt he wore when he won the 2019 French Open to raise money for the Spanish Red Cross' fight against the coronavirus. Seven-times grand tour winner Contador, who retired in 2017, and 19-times Grand Slam winner Nadal made the announcements on Twitter on Wednesday. Bradys donate 750,000 meals to Tampa area

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen donated funds to provide 750,000 meals to those in need in their new community of Tampa, Fla. Feeding Tampa Bay announced the donation via Twitter on Tuesday. Infantino talks of different football, but what might it look like?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that football will be "totally different" when it re-starts after the coronavirus. He has talked of smaller, but more meaningful, competitions, more balance and football being "more attentive to true values." Infantino has not yet gone into further details and some may question his credentials in this matter: as FIFA president he has increased the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams and, in a previous role as UEFA general secretary, oversaw growing financial inequality in European football. Esports: Super League Triathlon enlists top athletes to compete in Zwift Classics

Super League Triathlon has made a foray into the world of esports and enlisted leading athletes such as double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and reigning Super League champion Vincent Luis to take part in the online Zwift Classics series. Their squad will take on professional cycling teams like SEG Racing and Ribble-Weldtite on Zwift -- an online racing platform where cyclists and runners can compete from the comfort of their homes via an exercise bike or a treadmill. Paralympics: IPC suffering cashflow issues after Games postponement

After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games following the coronavirus outbreak, Paralympics chief Andrew Parsons is focused on consolidating losses and protecting smaller national federations stung by the change. The decision was made last month to postpone the Games until the summer of 2021 because of the impact of COVID-19, which has so far killed over 81,000 people worldwide. Athletics: World championships moved to July 2022 to avoid Olympics clash

The world athletics championships have been moved back 11 months to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's governing body said Wednesday. World Athletics confirmed in a statement https://www.worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/news/dates-world-championships-oregon-2022 that the event, which is usually held every two years, would now take place from July 15-24 in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Snooker: Hearn to return home after successful surgery following heart attack

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn is in "good spirits" after suffering a minor heart attack on Sunday and is set to return home following successful surgery, the 71-year-old's son Eddie Hearn confirmed on Wednesday. Barry Hearn, who made his name promoting snooker before turning his attention to boxing and darts, founded the successful event promotion company Matchroom Sport and is also the chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC). Nicklaus: Fall Masters should favor McIlroy

World No. 1 Rory McIlory should benefit from a November Masters Tournament, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus said Wednesday. Speaking with Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" on Wednesday, the 18-time major champion said fall is McIlroy's season. "He seems to play better in the fall," Nicklaus said. "As you know, he's won the Tour Championship a couple times. Played in Atlanta, very similar conditions. I think this scheduling will be to Rory's favor." Brady saw possible New England exit prior to last season

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady foresaw his exit from the New England Patriots long before he announced it, the quarterback told radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday, in an interview that touched on his emotional departure, his new life in Tampa Bay and friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump. “I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year,” Brady told the Sirius XM radio show. “Our time was coming to an end.” Winston flattered to be unseated by 'G.O.A.T' Brady in Tampa

Jameis Winston wants to beat Tom Brady and win Super Bowls one day, but for now he's taking the high road after the "G.O.A.T" claimed the quarterback spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "One thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the G.O.A.T," Winston said to FOX News in an interview Wednesday. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

