Google bans its employees from using Zoom over security concerns

Google has issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security concerns.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Google has issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security concerns. Zoom has become one of the most popular services for free video chatting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Google emailed its employees about the ban, telling workers who had the Zoom app installed on their Google-provided machines that the software would soon no longer function. "We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network," The Verge quoted Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda as saying.

"Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile," Castaneda added. Zoom's vulnerabilities have been in the spotlight earlier. The company has faced criticism for lax privacy and security protections, like in July 2019 when a macOS flaw allowed a Zoom URL to forcibly activate a MacBook webcam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

