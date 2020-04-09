Hackers spreading malicious coronavirus apps to take over Android devices: Check Point

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, hackers are spreading malware to Android devices through apps that are disguised as coronavirus apps.

According to Check Point Research, these malicious apps have been designed to take control of Android devices via a remote shell which allows them the ability to access calls, SMS, calendar, files, contacts, microphone, camera, and write, add, and send privileges.

The researchers discovered 16 different malicious apps on Coronavirus-related domains and not on the official Google Play Store. Interestingly, some of these apps were created through Metasploit, a free tool that anyone can use to build bad apps in just 15 minutes.(ANI)

