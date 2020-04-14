Left Menu
VR Voom launches new online learning portal to give students options

Courses had previously been run in-person as part of VR Voom’s school holiday programs and school collaboration teaching, with plans to launch the online learning platform later this year.

According to VR Voom CEO Peter Dong, the company has decided to launch during the COVID-19 lockdown to give young learners, stuck at home right now, more options for creative learning and growth opportunities and to make the courses available for free during the lockdown period.

Auckland company VR Voom has chosen to launch its new online learning portal on April 14, 2020, to give young New Zealand students options for learning programming with aims for readying them for the fast-expanding virtual reality technology world of the future.

According to VR Voom CEO Peter Dong, the company has decided to launch during the COVID-19 lockdown to give young learners, stuck at home right now, more options for creative learning and growth opportunities and to make the courses available for free during the lockdown period.

Courses had previously been run in-person as part of VR Voom's school holiday programs and school collaboration teaching, with plans to launch the online learning platform later this year. "Given our current circumstances, it just made sense to bring forward the launch and bring the offerings online for the community to access and make the most of right now", Peter Dong.

Parents of kids aged 11 and up can check the details and sign their kids up to access virtual reality (VR) programming and 3D modeling and animation courses with a mix of learning options; scheduled live lessons throughout the week, video tutorials, and other supporting materials at www.vrvoom.online.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

