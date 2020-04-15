Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wear OS smartwatches are now sending reminders to wash your hands

Google's operating system for smartwatches and wearables, Wear OS, now sends periodic reminders to wash your hands. Frequent washing of hands is one of the best defenses against contracting the coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:24 IST
Wear OS smartwatches are now sending reminders to wash your hands
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Google's operating system for smartwatches and wearables, Wear OS, now sends periodic reminders to wash your hands. Frequent washing of hands is one of the best defenses against contracting the coronavirus. According to The Verge, this new feature appears to be part of the v5.4.0 update for the Google Clock app, reported Android Police.

This new feature is added into the Clock application and will send alerts every three hours to scrub your hands; once you are ready, you can start a 40-second countdown. Though, if this alert is intrusive to you, Android Police notes that you can disable the feature.

For several months now, the coronavirus has been wreaking havoc across the globe. To protect yourself against the infectious disease wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, or as long as it takes for you to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. In fact, several web-based applications have been developed by users, including one that will tell you which two celebrities you should sing "Happy Birthday" to while you clean your palms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Trump move to cut WHO funding over coronavirus is selfish

Russia on Wednesday condemned U.S President Donald Trump for cutting funding to the World Health Organisation, saying his decision was selfish and hurt a body that many countries were looking to for leadership amid the coronavirus crisis. T...

China removes vice director of Hong Kong liaison office from post

China has removed Yang Jian, vice director of its Hong Kong liaison office from the post, the state council said on Wednesday.The liaison office, which reports to the State Council, or cabinet, is a platform for Beijing to project its influ...

Kromek to make ventilators under licence from Japan's Metran

Kromek, a global supplier of medical devices, plans to start the manufacturer of medical ventilators in Britain and globally under a license from Japans Metran to support the fight against COVID-19.Kromek said in a statement it expects to s...

EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020