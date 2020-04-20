Lime to provide free e-scooter rides for healthcare, law enforcement workers

Offering free 30-minute rides for health care workers and law enforcement officers, E-scooter-sharing company Lime has decided to reactivate a small fleet of scooters in a few cities. The initiative is to address essential workers' need for transportation while social distancing amid the coronavirus crises.

"Micro mobility plays a critical role in moving people seamlessly through cities, and as an individual form of transportation, scooters can help fill an integral transportation gap at this important time," The Verge quoted the statement of the company. The company mentioned that the scooters are meant only for essential purposes, such as trips made to grocery or doctor's office.

The company plans to start service of the e-scooter in the first batch of cities which includes Austin, Baltimore, Columbus, Dallas, Nashville, Norfolk, Va., Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, and Washington D.C. Also taking it forward to Berlin and Cologne in Germany and Paris, France; Rimini, Italy; and Tel Aviv, Israel. (ANI)

