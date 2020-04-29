Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spotify's Q1 revenue stands at USD 2 billion, monthly users now at 286 million

Seems like music is becoming the new solace for people during lockdown as the Q1 revenue of world's biggest music service Spotify stood at USD 2 billion on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:40 IST
Spotify's Q1 revenue stands at USD 2 billion, monthly users now at 286 million
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Seems like music is becoming the new solace for people during lockdown as the Q1 revenue of world's biggest music service Spotify stood at USD 2 billion on Wednesday. Besides a spike in the revenue, the company also reported a 31 per cent increase in its subscribers with its monthly active users now standing at 286 million, according to TechCrunch.

Among the 286 million users, 130 million are premium or users that pay for the music services while 163 million are ad-supported. Spotify had launched several news podcasts, playlists, and additional music programmes on the medium post coronavirus outbreak for helping sail through the lockdown period.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) hits out at govt over delayed relief to migrants

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the government over allowing migrant labourers to return to their homes only after subjecting them to hardships and for passing on the responsibility of their transport to the s...

Lockdown violation: book case instead of using 'lathi', Hyd Police chief to cops

Hyderabad, Apr 29 PTI A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen here while enforcing lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-s...

Irrfan Khan: Selected filmography

Irrfan Khan is gone but like a true artiste will live through his stunning body of work in a career spanning three decades. As his fans and friends remember the wonderful artiste and human being, here is a look back at some of his memorable...

COVID-19: Acuite Ratings pitches for Rs 11.2 lakh cr stimulus package to revive economy

A repair and revival of the economy is essential to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government should pump in Rs 11.2 lakh crore or 4.8 per cent of GDP through a stimulus package, a ratings agency advocated on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020