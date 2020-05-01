Amazon to spend USD 4 billion on COVID-19 expenses
E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it is expecting to spend around USD 4 billion on expenses related to COVID-19.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:23 IST
E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it is expecting to spend around USD 4 billion on expenses related to COVID-19.
According to The Verge, USD 4 billion is the predicted earnings of the second quarter of the global giant.
Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos said that the cost will include COVID-19 related expenses like the personal protective equipment. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon
- Jeff Bezos