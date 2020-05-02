Steam ends Mac support for SteamVR

A video game digital distribution service Steam has announced that it will no longer support SteamVR on macOS. The company first introduced, SteamVR for Apple computers, in the 2017's Worldwide Developers Conference. Steam has now ended the support which lasted for about three years.

The move was announced in a short post on SteamVR's news page, laid out in a single sentence: "SteamVR has ended macOS support so our team can focus on Windows and Linux." Mac users will still have some access to the feature, however, via legacy builds. One door closes, another will surely open. (ANI)