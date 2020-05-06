Left Menu
The compendium carries information about 200 COVID-19-related Indian technologies, ongoing research activities, technologies available for commercialisation, initiatives and efforts taken by the Government of India, categorised under 3Ts of Tracking, Testing and Treating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:02 IST
Compendium of COVID-19-related Indian technologies launched
Dr Mande appreciated the initiative of NRDC for bringing out the Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 “as it is very timely and would benefit the MSMEs, Startups and the public at large”. Image Credit: ANI

A "Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 (Tracing, Testing and Treating)" prepared by National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) was launched by Dr Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, Govt. of India at CSIR Headquarters, New Delhi.

The compendium carries information about 200 COVID-19-related Indian technologies, ongoing research activities, technologies available for commercialisation, initiatives and efforts taken by the Government of India, categorised under 3Ts of Tracking, Testing and Treating. Most of these technologies are proof-of-concept (POC) tested and can help the entrepreneurs to take the product to market faster as they do not have to reinvent the wheel. Dr Mande appreciated the initiative of NRDC for bringing out the Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 "as it is very timely and would benefit the MSMEs, Startups and the public at large".

Dr H. Purushotham, CMD, NRDC, informed that team-NRDC has made an attempt to compile most relevant and emerging indigenously developed technological innovations, including those which are at the research stage, to fight COVID-19 for the benefit of all stakeholders and this compendium will serve as a ready-reference for policymakers, industries, entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, research scholars, scientists and others. He also informed that several of the technologies compiled are approved by ICMR.

The information presented in the compendium is sourced from various government bodies and premier academic institutions including Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Institute(s) of Technology (IITs), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Technology Development Board (TDB), National Innovation Foundation (NIF), Startup India and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). For more information, including the transfer of technology, one may reach NRDC, an enterprise of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt.of India at cmdnrdc@nrdc.in.

(With Inputs from PIB)

