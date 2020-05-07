Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitbit starts study to test if devices can detect irregular heart rhythms

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:07 IST
Fitbit starts study to test if devices can detect irregular heart rhythms

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms or atrial fibrillation.

The hardware to detect irregular beats is present in FitBit's devices, but is not available to consumers. Device users who enroll in the study will be allowed to test it in order for Fitbit to seek regulatory review. Fitbit, which is being acquired by Google-parent Alphabet Inc, said in October that it planned to develop https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fitbit-health/fitbit-in-healthcare-partnership-to-take-on-apple-watch-idUSKBN1WW263 a method to detect irregular heartbeats that would match the feature available on rival Apple Inc's Watch.

At the time, Fitbit said it would partner with the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance on how to communicate with patients about the condition, but did not say when it would begin trials to gain approval from health authorities in the United States and elsewhere for its detection algorithm. Fitbit said the study announced Wednesday will fill that purpose and generate data for its regulatory submissions around the world. The study will be led by Steven Lubitz, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

It is open to individuals in the United States who are over 22 years of age over and own Fitbit devices that can track heart rates, such as the "Ionic" and "Versa" models. Fitbit aims to enroll hundreds of thousands of people for the study. Atrial fibrillation, the most common form of heart rhythm irregularity, increases the risk of stroke and is usually prevalent among people above 65 years.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyft revenue surprises with 23% rise, 'on path to profitability' despite coronavirus

Lyft Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable as the U.S. coronavirus lockdown batters the economy.The first-quarter results offer a fir...

"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Zynga Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday after topping analysts estimates for quarterly bookings, as users spent more time playing games like Empires Puzzles while sheltering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile game ...

Bundesliga plans May 15 restart after government gives green light

Germanys Bundesliga says it plans to re-start on May 15, making it the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage, after being given the green light by the government on Wednesday.The gover...

Colombia readies new state of emergency to ease pain of virus lockdown

Colombias government on Wednesday said it was preparing to declare a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020