'Fortnite' becomes one of the most popular gaming titles

Epic's 'Fortnite' has become one of the most popular titles ever made after the game developer announced it has more than 350 million registered players.

07-05-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Epic's 'Fortnite' has become one of the most popular titles ever made after the game developer announced it has more than 350 million registered players. There is no indication as to how many players log in every day or month as Epic doesn't release these type of stats, however, the studio stated that in April alone, players logged 3.2 billion hours of Fortnite, the Verge reported.

The last player count stat from Epic was about 250 million in March 2019, indicating that the game is still growing a year later. The game enjoys high popularity as it is readily available on all platforms -- PC, console, and mobile -- and Epic studio also keeps on updating it constantly. Recently, the developer added party royale, a social space within the game that allows players to log in and hang out with friends, watch concerts from big-name music acts, and engage in a variety of theme park-style activities. (ANI)

